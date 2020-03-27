coronavirus

Texas’s Largest Diaper Bank in Critical Need of Diapers, Wipes, Childcare Items

Staff members at Hope Supply Co. are facing a shortage of items as they work to support thousands of children in need.

By Hannah Jones

Getty Images

Hope Supply Co., Texas's largest diaper bank for children, is in critical need of diapers, wipes and other essential items for babies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Diaper banks throughout the country report that a supply chain problem has caused items like diapers and wipes can be sold out in many locations.

In North Texas, local schools and parents, especially single moms living in poverty, are struggling to find diapers and wipes.

According to Hope Supply Co., staff members are facing a shortage of items as they work to support thousands of children in need.

Hope Supply Co. is asking the public to donate diapers and wipes or make monetary donations to help local families with babies. The organization is located at 10480 Shady Trail #104 in Dallas.

Monetary donations can be made at http://ow.ly/y91U50yLOgh.

