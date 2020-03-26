coronavirus

Texas National Guard Troops May Help Dallas County

By Matt Jackson

National Guard members listen to Texas Governor Rick Perry speak as he tours Texas Guard operations at Camp Swift east of Austin as troops prepare for an end of month deployment to the Texas border with Mexico.
Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images

National Guard members listen to Texas Governor Rick Perry speak as he tours Texas Guard operations at Camp Swift east of Austin as troops prepare for an end of month deployment to the Texas border with Mexico.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Thursday that people may see National Guard members in their neighborhoods.

However, Jenkins stressed that they are not in North Texas for law enforcement reasons. Jenkins said they are here on a medical mission.

"We want you to understand, they are not coming here to impose martial law, they are here on a medical mission," said Jenkins.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 11 hours ago

What We Know About Coronavirus Cases in North Texas, Around the State

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

The Judge said the troops will be going door-to-door to see who may have come in contact with a coronavirus patient.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us