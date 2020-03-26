Texas National Guard Troops May Help Dallas County

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Thursday that people may see National Guard members in their neighborhoods.

However, Jenkins stressed that they are not in North Texas for law enforcement reasons. Jenkins said they are here on a medical mission.

"We want you to understand, they are not coming here to impose martial law, they are here on a medical mission," said Jenkins.

The Judge said the troops will be going door-to-door to see who may have come in contact with a coronavirus patient.