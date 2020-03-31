Texas Hospital Association, Texas Nurses, Ask Gov. Abbott for Statewide Stay-at-Home Order

Representatives for the Texas Hospital Association and Texas Nurses Association urged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a statewide stay-at-home order Tuesday to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Citing climbing case counts and dwindling supplies to fight the infection in hospitals across the state, the organizations sent a letter to the governor praising his efforts to fight the virus so far, but pleading with him to issue the statewide directive that will keep people home and hopefully help hamper the spread.

Last week Abbott addressed a statewide order and said he was leaving such restrictions in the hands of county judges and mayors because the virus wasn't affecting the majority, or even half, of the counties in the state.

As of Monday morning, the virus had spread to 124 of Texas 254 counties, sickening more than 2,800 and killing 38.

Coronavirus Cases in Texas

Locations on the map are approximate county locations and are not intended to identify where any infected people live.

Case data pulled from a variety of sources including county health departments, Texas Department of State Health Services, KXAN-TV in Austin and KPRC-TV in Houston.

"The time has come for Texas to issue a statewide stay-at-home order. We urge you to implement this strict measure to prevent widespread illness in Texas," the groups wrote. "The faster and more consistently people stay at home, the safer we all will be and the sooner our economy can rebound from this disaster."

The groups went on to say that with surging case counts and dire predictions, a statewide stay-at-home policy would send a clear message about the seriousness of the threat COVID-19 poses to the public.

"Ultimately, it will save lives," the groups wrote.

Abbott plans to address the state in a news conference at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, though it's not clear if he plans to address the letter or a state-wide stay-at-home order.

Letter to the Governor