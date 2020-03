Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference regarding the state's continued response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 31 at about 2 p.m. at the State Capitol.

The news conference will be streamed live in the player at the top of this page.



The governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath.