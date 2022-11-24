As the country continues to move into the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Department of State Health Services says they're changing the frequency of their reporting.

Starting next week, the DSHS will reduce their case reports to once a week on Wednesdays.

The DSHS said they'll also be discontinuing the vaccination report.

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 8 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported along with nearly 90,000 deaths.

The announcement comes as the state reports nearly 1,700 new cases on Wednesday and seven more deaths.