Texas Coronavirus Hospitalizations Fall Below 10,000

The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus fell below 10,000 on Saturday, the first time since Dec. 19, according to the state health department.

There were 9,957 hospitalizations in addition to 13,192 newly reported confirmed or suspected virus cases and 348 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, the department reported.

There have been 38,476 COVID-19 deaths and more than 2.15 million cases since the pandemic began.

Texas had the third-highest number of new cases per capita in the nation with 871.77 per 100,000 residents, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day rolling averages of both deaths and new cases declined in the state during the past two weeks, deaths dropping from 322.43 per day on Jan. 22 to 305.71 and new cases falling from 19,769.43 to 18,979.71, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.