Texas Coronavirus Hospitalizations Approach Summer Peak

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Texas on Friday approached a peak hit as the pandemic surged over the summer, even amid holiday gatherings and travel that health officials have warned are likely to further spread the virus.

The state health department reported there were 10,868 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Christmas, fewer than 30 people behind the record high set in July. Intensive care units in several parts of Texas were full or nearly full, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas on Friday reported 200 more death from COVID-19. There were 3,123 newly confirmed cases of the virus and another 973 probable cases, according to the health department.

The actual number of coronavirus cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven't been tested and some who get the disease don't show symptoms.

Over the past week, more than 16 percent of coronavirus tests in Texas have come back positive, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.