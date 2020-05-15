Texas Bars Prepare to Reopen, Await Official Date

Texas bars have been closed for more than 50 days at an estimated economic hit of more than $600 million and $42 million in tax revenue.

The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance (TBNA) presented a 10-point plan to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office and hopes to hold a ‘soft opening’ Friday, May 15.

“TBNA is encouraging its members to conduct a soft reopening this coming Friday, May 15th from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. The soft reopening will give businesses and employees an opportunity to put in to practice those procedures in our 10 Part Plan,” TBNA Executive Director, Quincy Barnes said in a press release. “This opening will NOT include patrons or the general public, but businesses will remove all boards from windows, turn on lights and music and have employees on-staff to enjoy a DJ or Live Music.”

Some North Texas bars have been preparing changes in their bars for weeks, waiting for the green light to open from the governor’s office.

“We started cleaning from the ceiling down. Everything has been cleaned top to bottom,” Christie's Sports Bar owner Ashton Christie said. “Even the building had a company come in and shock the building a basically get everything prepared to the layout of how they want it laid out for us and be ready to flip the switch and go.”

Christie said the financial burden of being closed as been staggering.

Christie said, “$459,000 in sales for the time that we’ve been shut down and probably $100,000-plus with rent and taxes and your normal everyday stuff. We’re still in the hole big, but at least give us the opportunity to open and see how the world will react once we can open and who is all going to come out and will they come out in flocks and if they do how do we maintain it?”

Listed below are the TBNA Guidelines to Safe Reopening of 51% Alcohol Licenses as provided to Gov. Abbott by TBNA President Michael Klein: