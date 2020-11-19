TEA Expected to Release COVID-19 Closure Guidelines

The Texas Education Agency is expected to issue guidelines on Thursday that should help local independent school districts determine when and how they can close an entire district and opt for virtual learning only, NBC 5 has learned.

Several North Texas superintendents have differing ideas about whether they have the authority to close their campuses and, if they do, what criteria must first be met.

Now, school leaders have turned to TEA for help to clarify what a superintendent has the power to do.

Multiple sources told NBC 5's Wayne Carter that there is concern among school districts about determining what criteria must be met before closing campuses, specifically whether community spread of the coronavirus in the local area is enough of a concern, or whether there have to be documented cases within the district.

NBC 5's Wayne Carter contributed to this report.