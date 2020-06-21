TCU to Offer Free COVID-19 Test on Campus

Texas Christian University will be offering free COVID-19 testing from Monday through Friday on the school's campus.

The testing is open to students, employees and members of the community.

The university has had 36 active positive tests as of Friday, six of which are in students, employees or contractors with "direct on-campus impact," meaning the student was on the TCU campus within two days of the onset of symptoms or receiving a positive test.

Testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the Dee J. Kelly Alumni Center, 2820 Stadium Drive. Parking is available in Lot 6.

The location is a Texas National Guard mobile coronavirus site and is managed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management in collaboration with Tarrant County Public Health.

Results are expected within two to four days.

Members of the community who want to get a test must sign up in advance at tcu.edu/coronavirus. When registering online, people will be asked to report symptoms, but do not need to be symptomatic to be tested, the school said.

Insurance is not required to be tested. Participants must bring a driver's license and will be required to wear a face covering.

There will be Spanish interpreters at the testing site, the university said.