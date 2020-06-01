Tarrant, Denton, Collin Counties Report 50 New COVID-19 Cases Monday, 2 Deaths

County health departments in Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties together reported a total of 50 new cases of COVID-19 Monday with two deaths.

In Collin County, a 60-year-old woman from Wylie with COVID-19 and underlying health conditions died Sunday morning at a Plano hospital, according to a report received by Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS). This is the 35th fatality of a county resident known to have COVID-19.

As of Monday, CCHCS reported only three new cases on their website, saying as of June 1 the county was turning over COVID-19 case investigation to the Department of State Health Services. To date, the county has reported 1,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 942 of those individuals reported to have recovered and 338 cases still active.

The Denton County Health Department Monday confirmed the 32nd death in the county of a person with COVID-19. The later victim is a woman from Denton in her 50s who was hospitalized.

“Let us all keep this person’s family in our thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask that you continue practicing the suggested safety protocols. COVID-19 has not gone away and community transmission is still occurring across our county.”

DCPH is also announcing 26 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,398 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing two newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county. The county says there are 687 active cases remaining in the county.

In Tarrant County, 21 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 5,534, with no new deaths. The county is also reporting 2,324 recoveries and 3,045 active cases.