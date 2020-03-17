Tarrant County’s First Coronavirus Patient Released From Hospital

Rev. Dr. Robert Pace, pastor of Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth, and Tarrant County’s first confirmed case of coronavirus, has been released from the hospital and is improving every day, a church official says.

“He’s lucky and thankful to be at home,” said church communications director Sarah Martinez on Tuesday.

About 45 other church members will be released from self-quarantine on Wednesday, she said.

Health officials believe Pace, 53, became infected in February when he attended an Episcopal conference in Kentucky after a couple other pastors there also tested positive.

The Tarrant County Health Department used church photos to identify about 45 church members, including other clergy, who came into contact with Pace. They focused in particular on a church supper.

The others haven’t shown any symptoms, Martinez said.

Pace’s wife, Rev. Dr. Jill Walters, has also been in isolation and has tested negative, Martinez said.

On Sunday, the church broadcast its services on Facebook Live.

“We’re just trying to find a new way to do church,” Martinez said.

Pace was among those watching from home. He thanked the acting pastor in an online comment.

“Really lifted our spirits,” Martinez said.