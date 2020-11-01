Tarrant County Reports 749 Additional COVID-19 Cases, 1 New Death

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported 749 additional cases of COVID-19 with one additional death.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the 749 additional cases reported Sunday, 657 cases are confirmed while the other 92 are probable.

The county reported one more death Sunday, an Arlington man in his 50s, bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 739. The man had underlying health conditions.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 68,233 confirmed cases of the virus and 61,436 probable cases for a total of 6,797 cases.

The county is also reporting another 374 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 53,782.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 526 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 14% of capacity. A month ago, on Sept. 30, COVID-19 patients occupied about 8% of Tarrant County hospital beds.