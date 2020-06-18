Tarrant County Reports 6 COVID-19 Deaths Thursday

Tarrant County is reporting six deaths Thursday of people infected with COVID-19, including three people from Keller, two from Arlington and another from Mansfield.

The latest victims include a man in his 80s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 90s, all from Keller, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 80s, both from Arlington and a man in his 80s from Mansfield.

All had underlying health conditions.

The addition of the latest cases brings the total number of deaths in the county to 205.

The county has not yet released the number of new cases confirmed Thursday. On Wednesday, the county confirmed 180 new cases and had been averaging 163 new cases per day this week, which is just below last week's average of 169 cases per day.

Of the county's cases, 67% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

As of Wednesday, the county reported: 1,927 available hospital beds, 232 fewer than on Tuesday; 417 available ventilators, eight more than on Tuesday; and that of the 4,145 active cases, 261 of those people are hospitalized, 41 more than on Tuesday.

Last week county health director Vinny Taneja said Tarrant County is well under the hospital bed capacity limit that Gov. Greg Abbott has recommended across the state. Abbott, in a news conference Tuesday afternoon, said the state is currently able to meet the needs of all patients statewide and that Texas hospitals stand ready should they need to expand to surge capacity.