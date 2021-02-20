Tarrant County Reports 401 Cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 26 Additional Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported 401 additional cases of COVID-19 with 26 new deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the additional cases reported Saturday, 310 cases are confirmed while the other 91 are probable.

The county also reported 26 more deaths Saturday, which brings the county's total fatalities related to COVID-19 to 2,757.

The deaths reported Saturday included a woman from Bedford who exceeded 90, a man from Kennedale in his 80s, a man and a woman from Fort Worth in their 80s, a man from Westworth Village in his 80s, a man from Benbrook in his 80s, three men from Arlington in their 70s, two men and a woman from Fort Worth in their 70s, a woman from Grapevine in her 70s, a woman from Bedford in her 70s, two men and a woman from Fort Worth in their 60s, a man from Haltom City in his 60s, two men from Arlington in their 60s, a man from Mansfield in his 60s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 50s, a man from Mansfield in his 50s, a man from unincorporated Tarrant County in his 50s, a woman from Haltom City in her 40s, a man from Arlington in his 40s.

All had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 203,290 confirmed cases of the virus and 34,787 probable cases for a total of 238,077 cases.

The county is also reporting another 1,789 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 211,905.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department confirms hospital ICUs in the county are at 95% capacity Friday.

According to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are COVID-19 patients in county hospitals. They make up 17% of people in hospital beds. The total bed occupancy rate for all hospital beds in the county is now at 90%.

Of the county's cases, 73% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 35%.