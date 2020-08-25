Tarrant County Reports 359 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 4 New Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 359 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday with four new deaths.

The latest deaths include a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a man from Arlington in his 80s, a man from White Settlement in his 70s and a man from Benbrook in his 60s. All had underlying health conditions.

Of the 411 additional cases reported Tuesday, data from the county health department indicates 359 cases are confirmed while 52 cases are probable. The number of new cases added Tuesday is the highest total in a week, just one day after posting the lowest number of cases since mid-June.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases earlier this month at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 38,283 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,048 probable cases for a total of 40,331 cases.

The county's 7-day average of cases, including both confirmed and probable, dropped for the seventh straight day to an average of 265 cases per day; after eight straight days of declines, the 14-day average jumped from 411 cases per day to 426 cases per day.

The county is also reporting another 27 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 32,670. There are currently an estimated 7,143 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

The health department reports 319 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 6% of capacity. A month ago, on July 25 COVID-19 patients occupied about 12% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.