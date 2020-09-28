Tarrant County Reports 240 COVID-19 Cases Monday With No New Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 240 additional cases of COVID-19 Monday with no new deaths.

Of the 240 additional cases reported Monday, data from the county health department indicates 229 cases are confirmed while the other 11 are probable cases.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 46,080 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,489 probable cases for a total of 49,569 cases.

The county is also reporting another 198 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 43,473. There are currently an estimated 5,444 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 72% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 261 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 7% of capacity. A month ago, on Aug. 28 COVID-19 patients occupied about 7% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.