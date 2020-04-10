Tarrant County Reports 21st COVID-19 Death, 68 New Infections Friday

A man in his 80s is the 21st person to die in Tarrant County after contracting the COVID-19 virus. Health officials also confirm Friday another 68 people in the county are infected with the virus.

The Lakeside man who died had underlying health issues, according to Tarrant County Public Health. The man was not named due to privacy laws.

The county's 68 new cases of COVID-19 bring the county total number of infections to 705, an increase of 10.7% over the day before. Of the new cases, 23 were in Fort Worth, 10 were in Euless, eight were in Arlington and Grand Prairie and five were in North Richland Hills.

Health officials also said there were now 90 people who have recovered from the virus, including another 15 in Fort Worth, eight in Arlington and one each in Hurst, Lakeside, Mansfield and Westlake.

Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja urged all residents to engage only in essential activities, stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing.

“Right now, that is the best way to protect against this virus,” he said. “The measures we’re following are working, so everyone needs to stay the course.”

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.