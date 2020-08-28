Tarrant County Reports 202 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Friday, 5 New Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 202 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 Friday with five new deaths.

The latest deaths include four men from Arlington in their 90s, 80s, 70s and 40s respectively and one woman from Fort Worth in her 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases earlier this month at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 38,846 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,189 probable cases for a total of 41,035 cases.

The county's 7-day average of cases, including both confirmed and probable, dropped Friday from 246 cases per day to 244; the 14-day average dropped from 403 per day to 386 per day.

The county is also reporting another 95 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 34,411. There are currently an estimated 6,087 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 70% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

The health department reports 279 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 5% of capacity. A month ago, on July 28 COVID-19 patients occupied about 12% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.