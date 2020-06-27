Tarrant County Reports 2 More COVID-19-Related Deaths, Spike in Hospitalizations

More than 100 additional people were hospitalized in Tarrant County due to COVID-19 and two more died after contracting the coronavirus, health officials reported Saturday.

A Haltom City man in his 30s and a Saginaw man in his 50s are the 223rd and 224th people to die after contracting COVID-19, according to Tarrant County Public Health. It was unknown if either had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County Public Health also reported 377 new cases of COVID-19 to bring the countywide total to 11,083. The county's 7-day rolling average is 367 new cases per day, up from 178 a week ago. The county has reported at least 343 cases each of the last four days, spiking with a high of 517 on Thursday.

New cases were reported Saturday in Arlington, Bedford, Benbrook, Colleyville, Euless, Everman, Forest Hill, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Haltom City, Hurst, Keller, Lake Worth, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Pantego, River Oaks, Saginaw, Sansom Park, Southlake, Watauga, Westover Hills, Westworth Village, White Settlement and unincorporated parts of the county.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

The county reported 25 recoveries from the coronavirus Saturday, raising the total to 5,012.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley mandated that people wear face coverings inside county businesses starting Friday at 6 p.m.

Officials in Colleyville said they would not enforce the mandate.

The city of Colleyville hosted its annual Stars and Guitars celebration on Friday night, where the Tarrant County face mask ordinance was not enforced.

COVID-19 patients represent 10% of Tarrant County hospitalizations and are using 7% of the county's hospital beds. As of Saturday, there were 405 coronavirus patients hospitalized -- an increase of 106 from Friday.

The county reported 1,730 available beds and 442 available ventilators, an increase of 195 and four, respectively.