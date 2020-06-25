Dallas Morning News

Colleyville Won't Enforce Tarrant County's Mask Requirements as Coronavirus Cases Soar

By Jamie Hancock / The Dallas Morning News

The city of Colleyville won’t enforce Tarrant County’s order requiring people to wear masks inside businesses and at large outdoor gatherings, according to a statement released Thursday.

Coronavirus cases in the county are soaring, with 517 new cases reported Thursday — the most any North Texas county has reported on a single day. Tarrant County has had a total of 10,363 positive cases.

Colleyville’s statement said it “will not adopt any formal action enacting this measure nor provide enforcement” and directed questions to the county.

