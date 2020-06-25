Colleyville Won't Enforce Tarrant County's Mask Requirements as Coronavirus Cases Soar

The city of Colleyville won’t enforce Tarrant County’s order requiring people to wear masks inside businesses and at large outdoor gatherings, according to a statement released Thursday.

Coronavirus cases in the county are soaring, with 517 new cases reported Thursday — the most any North Texas county has reported on a single day. Tarrant County has had a total of 10,363 positive cases.

Colleyville’s statement said it “will not adopt any formal action enacting this measure nor provide enforcement” and directed questions to the county.

