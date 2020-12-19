Tarrant County Reports 1,876 Cases of COVID-19, 13 Additional Deaths Saturday

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported 1,876 additional cases of COVID-19 with 13 more deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the additional cases reported Saturday, 1,601 cases are confirmed while the other 275 are probable.

The county reported 13 more deaths Saturday, bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 1,084.

The health department did not provide additional details about the cases Saturday afternoon, but the COVID-19 dashboard indicated that the deaths included six Fort Worth residents, two residents from unincorporated Tarrant County, and one each from Bedford, Colleyville, Crowley, Southlake and White Settlement.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 113,973 confirmed cases of the virus and 16,164 probable cases for a total of 130,137 cases.

The county is also reporting another 1,419 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 94,782.

Of the county's cases, 72% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 36%.

The health department reports 1,063 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 20% of capacity. A month ago, on Nov. 19 COVID-19 patients occupied about 14% of Tarrant County hospital beds.