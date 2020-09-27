Tarrant County Reports 170 COVID-19 Cases Sunday

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported 170 additional cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

To date, the county has reported 45,851 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,478 probable cases for a total of 49,329 cases. Tarrant County Public Health has also reported a total of 653 deaths.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

The county is also reporting another 235 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 43,275.

Of the county's cases, 72% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reported 265 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county as of Saturday -- about 5% of capacity. A month ago, on Aug. 26 COVID-19 patients occupied about 5% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.