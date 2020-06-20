coronavirus

Tarrant County Records 208th Death, 180 New Coronavirus Cases

Tarrant County has reported 8,511 cases of the new coronavirus, 208 deaths and 4,087 recoveries

Nefty Gonzalez, NBC 5

Tarrant County health officials on Saturday reported the 208th death related to the new coronavirus and 180 new cases.

Details were not immediately released about the Fort Worth resident who died.

The additional cases were reported in Arlington, Azle, Bedford, Benbrook, Blue Mound, Burleson, Colleyville, Crowley, Euless, Forest Hill, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Haltom City, Hurst, Keller, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, River Oaks, Saginaw, Sansom Park, Southlake, Watauga, Westlake and Westover Hills. Of the new cases, 23 had not been assigned to a particular city.

In Tarrant County, a total of 4,046 of the available 5,975 hospital beds are occupied. Seven percent of the occupied beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. That number has been steadily rising after falling to 5% on June 1. At most, COVID-19 patients have occupied 8% of those beds during two days in May.

The county has reported a total of 8,511 cases of the new coronavirus, 208 deaths and 4,087 recoveries.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

