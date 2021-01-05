Tarrant County Leaders Discuss Vaccination Lines

Tarrant County Commissioners and Health Director Vinney Taneja had an at times animated discussion Tuesday concerning long lines and complaints related to the county’s vaccination centers.

“You say you understand it but for the last week it continues to go on,” said Judge Glen Whitley, during the meeting.

Taneja explained the lines causation, which originated with the State of Texas’ unexpected decision to expand the vaccine’s availability to people over the age of 65 or with underlying conditions. The decision thrust local health departments into the unexpected position of having to provide centers for mass vaccination. Additionally, Taneja said many people are showing up without registering or having misunderstood the process, further compounding the lines problems.

“The message is, try to stick to your appointment time so we can try to get everyone vaccinated,” said Taneja.

By early next week, Tarrant County officials said additional centers better suited for mass vaccination will be opened in various parts of the county.

“We have got to find a way to get it to the point where people can depend upon what time they are told to come out,” said Judge Whitley.

In the near term, Judge Whitley said tents, chairs and heaters, if necessary, will be provided for people in lines outside of vaccination centers.

