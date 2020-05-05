Tarrant County Confirms 6 COVID-19 Deaths in Fort Worth, Keller, Grapevine; 62 New Cases

Tarrant County Public Health officials confirm Tuesday the deaths of six more people who were infected with the COVID-19 virus and an additional 62 new cases in the county.

The deceased include a man in his 50s, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 50s, all from Fort Worth; a woman in her 80s from Keller and a woman in her 80s from Grapevine. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 83 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

“These latest deaths are sad and troubling to all of us,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

TCPH data shows 66% fatalities related to COVID-19 involve patients over the age of 65. That same data shows people over 65 only account for 20% of the county's total number of cases.

On Tuesday, the county also confirmed 62 new infections, bringing the total number of positive cases of the virus to 2,686; the county said there have been 653 recoveries.