State Adds 785 COVID-19 Cases in Collin County Saturday

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 785 new cases of the coronavirus in Collin County on Saturday.

Saturday's report came on the heels of a week in which the county recorded single-day highs of COVID-19 cases three separate times. DSHS reported 717 new cases Monday and 959 new cases Tuesday and 1,113 Wednesday.

Collin County Health Care Services on Saturday reported 464 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has a total of 40,661 confirmed cases of the virus and 350 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.

The state does not reveal specific information about those who have died of the virus.

The state also reports a total of 4,431 probable infections in the county on Saturday.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."