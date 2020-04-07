coronavirus

Spring Events at Panther Island Pavilion Rescheduled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Event organizers have made changes to their spring events due to restrictions on events during to the COVID-19 outbreak

By Hannah Jones

Panther Island Pavilion

The spring events at Panther Island Pavilion have been rescheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest information about the rescheduled events is as follows:

  • March for Babies will launch a virtual event on April 18. 
  • Cowtown Cook-off and Music Festival rescheduled to Aug. 28-29.
  • Great Strides rescheduled to Sept. 13.
  • Syndicate Smokedown rescheduled to Oct. 3.
  • GOTEXAN Wine, Food & Art Festival rescheduled to Oct. 30-31.
  • Water Lantern Festival rescheduled to Nov. 7.
  • River and Blues Festival rescheduled to Nov. 13-14.

