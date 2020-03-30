coronavirus

Southlake Facility Reopens After 2 Employees Tested Positive for COVID-19

Baylor Scott & White Southlake Family Medicine closed Thursday

A medical facility in Southlake reopened Monday after two of its employees tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Baylor Scott & White Southlake Family Medicine, in the 900 block of E. Southlake Boulevard, closed Thursday for cleaning and sanitation after the positive tests.

Officials said the two staff members did not interact with patients while they experienced symptoms.

A Baylor Scott & White spokesperson said the facility was following the CDC's guidelines for "high-consequence infectious diseases."

