Baylor Scott & White Closes in Southlake After 2 Employees Tested Positive for COVID-19

Baylor Scott & White – Southlake Family Medicine will close temporarily for cleaning and sanitization

By Hannah Jones

Baylor Scott & White

Baylor Scott & White in Southlake will close temporarily for cleaning and sanitization after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials at Baylor Scott & White say they do not believe any patients were exposed to the staff members who tested positive for coronavirus.

These staff members did not interact with patients while they were experiencing symptoms, officials said.

Baylor Scott & White officials also said they are following strict guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure the safety of their patients.

