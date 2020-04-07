Schools Take Steps to Ensure Meals are Actually Going to Students

From Denton to DeSoto, schools have been handing out a lot of curbside meals -- more than 89,000 have been distributed in Fort Worth alone.

When schools first closed, students had to be present in order to receive a meal. But it provided a hardship on parents, so the state relaxed those rules and the lines for meals started to grow.

"The demand is getting great because many people are getting furloughed and laid off from work," said Andrea Fields, assistant superintendent of operations for Duncanville ISD.

It has forced schools to start to think about policing who gets meals.

To make sure the meals are going to children, more districts are asking those picking the meals up to show an ID.

"We use some form of identification to ensure there are some children in the household. It doesn't have to be a Fort Worth ISD household, but just children in the household," Fort Worth ISD spokesperson Clint Bond said.

Irving ISD started to ask for ID on Monday.

"We did wait a couple days to make sure we had a system in place," said Olga Rosenberger, director of food & nutrition services for Irving ISD.

Income doesn't matter, as long as there is a child in the home, people are welcome to get meals.

Counselors said taking a child out of the home and to a school campus for just a few moments in the car also helps their mental health.