Rowlett city leaders issued a shelter-in-place order Monday.

Rowlett Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian amended the City's Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency, issuing the new order.

This order mirrors the order put in place by Dallas County and affects everyone in the City of Rowlett, whether in Dallas or Rockwall County.

The order is effective 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 through April 3.