coronavirus

Richardson Suspends Recycling Program, Reduces Trash Pick-Ups Over COVID-19

recycling-061318
NBC 5 News

Beginning Thursday, April 9, recycling services in Richardson will be suspended and trash collection will be temporarily reduced from twice a week to once a week.

The once-per-week trash service will take place according to the normal schedule for recycling collection across the city.

The change is due to staffing shortages in the City’s Public Services Department related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 3 hours ago

5 Dead From COVID-19 in Tarrant County Tuesday, Total Climbs to 18

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Dallas County Confirms 106 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 19th Death

"Crews are being reorganized to fully staff vehicles in order to maintain the essential service of collecting waste at least once a week," the city said in a news release, adding that pickup will return to normal as soon as it is safe to do so.

No changes are currently planned for the City’s Brush and Bulky Item Collection (BABIC) service, but the city asked that residents "think big" and only request service when there is a "sufficient amount of material to require a truck to haul the waste" -- items weighing 50 or more pounds, such as large furniture or appliances, should be set out for BABIC while small piles of brush, lawn clippings and anything else weighing less than 50 pounds should be disposed of through regular trash collection.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusRichardson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us