Richardson Suspends Recycling Program, Reduces Trash Pick-Ups Over COVID-19

Beginning Thursday, April 9, recycling services in Richardson will be suspended and trash collection will be temporarily reduced from twice a week to once a week.

The once-per-week trash service will take place according to the normal schedule for recycling collection across the city.

The change is due to staffing shortages in the City’s Public Services Department related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Crews are being reorganized to fully staff vehicles in order to maintain the essential service of collecting waste at least once a week," the city said in a news release, adding that pickup will return to normal as soon as it is safe to do so.

No changes are currently planned for the City’s Brush and Bulky Item Collection (BABIC) service, but the city asked that residents "think big" and only request service when there is a "sufficient amount of material to require a truck to haul the waste" -- items weighing 50 or more pounds, such as large furniture or appliances, should be set out for BABIC while small piles of brush, lawn clippings and anything else weighing less than 50 pounds should be disposed of through regular trash collection.