Prosper ISD Confirms Three COVID-19 Cases

Prosper Independent School District confirmed three active positive coronavirus cases in the district.

On Tuesday, the district reported there was one case at Central Administration, one at Hays Middle School and one at Hughes Elementary.

Prosper ISD says everyone at each campus has been notified and contact tracing is complete. Anyone who had been in close contact with the people who contracted COVID-10 has been told to begin quarantine measures according to the district.

Prosper ISD returned to in-person learning on Aug. 12

The CDC published guiding principles for operating schools, recommending tape on floors or sidewalks and signs to reinforce a minimum six-foot distance.

The CDC also recommends keeping small groups of children with the same staff – allowing them to work in groups with staggered drop off times. Governor Greg Abbott, who left reopening decisions mostly up to local districts, urged vigilance.