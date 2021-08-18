Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics Planned in Tarrant County

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, Tarrant County health officials have planned several pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Each pop-up site will offer both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines with limited availability to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for children 12 and older.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Tarrant County Public Health said they would like to continue the events by extending their partnership with those in the community who are interested in hosting a pop-up clinic.

Those interested in hosting can sign up for a public or private event at www.Tarrantcounty.com/vaccinefinder.

Pop-Up COVID-19 locations:

Northwest Public Health Clinic

Where: 3800 Adam Grubb Road. Lakeworth, TX 76135

When: Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and

La Gran Plaza

Where: 4200 South Freeway Fort Worth, TX 76115

When: Monday, Aug. 23 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bagsby-Williams Health Center

When: Monday, Aug. 23 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 3212 Miller Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76119

Hurst Fire Department

When: Tuesday, Aug. 24 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 2100 Precinct Line Rd Hurst, TX 76054

Sundance Square Pavilion

When: Friday, Aug. 27 - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Near the intersection of 4th and Main Streets Fort Worth, TX 76102

For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299 Monday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.