Parkland Moves Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics to Main Hospital Through Monday

Parkland Memorial Hospital is canceling COVID-19 vaccination clinics at two locations Thursday due to expected winter weather.

The hospital made the announcement Wednesday that the drive-though clinics at the Ellis Davis Field House in South Dallas and Eastfield Community College in Mesquite would be closed Thursday, Feb. 11 through Monday, Feb. 15, due to weather.

Additionally, the COVID-19 walk-up testing sites at Sam Tasby Middle School in Dallas, Irving Health Center and West Dallas Multipurpose Center will be closed through Monday as well. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Patients who have an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, either a first or second dose, should instead go to Parkland Memorial Hospital at 5200 Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas at their same scheduled vaccine appointment time and date.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

Those getting vaccines are asked to park in the Tower Garage and go to the main hospital lobby where Parkland staff will direct them to go for their vaccination once in the hospital.

In order to avoid long wait times at the hospital, patients should come at their designated appointment time and date. Patients unable to go to the hospital for their appointment will be contacted by Parkland to reschedule their vaccination appointment in the upcoming days. Please do not contact Parkland.

Please do not come to the hospital if you do not have a vaccination appointment. Parkland will not vaccinate anyone without an appointment for the specific day.

For more information visit, https://www.parklandhospital.com/covid-19-testing.