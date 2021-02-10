covid-19 vaccine

Parkland Moves Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics to Main Hospital Through Monday

Those scheduled for a vaccine through Monday are being asked to go to the main hospital at their scheduled appointment time

NBC 5 News

Parkland Memorial Hospital is canceling COVID-19 vaccination clinics at two locations Thursday due to expected winter weather.

The hospital made the announcement Wednesday that the drive-though clinics at the Ellis Davis Field House in South Dallas and Eastfield Community College in Mesquite would be closed Thursday, Feb. 11 through Monday, Feb. 15, due to weather.

Additionally, the COVID-19 walk-up testing sites at Sam Tasby Middle School in Dallas, Irving Health Center and West Dallas Multipurpose Center will be closed through Monday as well. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Catholic Church 17 mins ago

The Vatican Recommends Changes to Traditional Ash Wednesday Observances

Kendra Scott 6 hours ago

Kendra Scott Focusing on Mental Health Philanthropy in 2021

Patients who have an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, either a first or second dose, should instead go to Parkland Memorial Hospital at 5200 Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas at their same scheduled vaccine appointment time and date.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

Those getting vaccines are asked to park in the Tower Garage and go to the main hospital lobby where Parkland staff will direct them to go for their vaccination once in the hospital.

In order to avoid long wait times at the hospital, patients should come at their designated appointment time and date. Patients unable to go to the hospital for their appointment will be contacted by Parkland to reschedule their vaccination appointment in the upcoming days. Please do not contact Parkland.

Please do not come to the hospital if you do not have a vaccination appointment. Parkland will not vaccinate anyone without an appointment for the specific day.

For more information visit, https://www.parklandhospital.com/covid-19-testing.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineParkland Memorial Hospital
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us