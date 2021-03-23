Parkland Closes Its COVID-19 Units, Marking Major Milestone

North Texas reached a historic and symbolic milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Tuesday morning, Parkland Hospital closed its COVID-19 intensive care units.

Parkland has served as the largest single-site treatment center for COVID-19 patients in North Texas.

Just before noon Tuesday, Parkland officials told The Dallas Morning News that, in addition to the closure of the hospital’s two COVID-19 ICUs, the iconic “Red Box” has been dismantled.

While this doesn’t mark the end of this fight, it does represent an important milestone, and one that seems miraculous given the conditions a year ago.

