Parkland Closes Its COVID-19 Units, Marking Major Milestone

The Dallas County hospital has been the epicenter of pandemic treatment in North Texas

By Dallas Morning News Editorial

Lynda M. González/The Dallas Morning News

North Texas reached a historic and symbolic milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Tuesday morning, Parkland Hospital closed its COVID-19 intensive care units.

Parkland has served as the largest single-site treatment center for COVID-19 patients in North Texas.

Just before noon Tuesday, Parkland officials told The Dallas Morning News that, in addition to the closure of the hospital’s two COVID-19 ICUs, the iconic “Red Box” has been dismantled.

While this doesn’t mark the end of this fight, it does represent an important milestone, and one that seems miraculous given the conditions a year ago.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comcoronavirus pandemicParkland Hospital
