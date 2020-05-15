North Texas Toddler Diagnosed with Illness Similar to Condition CDC is Investigating for COVID-19 Ties

In light of a CDC advisory about a rare but potentially dangerous condition linked to COVID-19 in children, Children’s Health said it’s looking into the case of a three-year-old boy hospitalized with a different disease with similar symptoms.

Britney Boler said she was first noticed something was wrong with Titus back at the end of April when he developed a fever and mild cough.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh. Is it possibly COVID?" said Boler.

Instead, she said doctors tested the toddler for strep. And when that came back negative, sent him home saying it was likely viral.

The next day when his fever climbed and was accompanied by intense stomach pain, a repeat visit to the doctor resulted in a UTI diagnosis and antibiotics.

But within hours, when Boler saw her little boy’s eyes grow red and his tongue and lips swollen and blistered, she rushed him back to Children’s Medical Center Plano where she first heard the words Kawasaki Disease.

"Thank God they actually found something. He can actually start getting a treatment,” said Boler.

According to Children's Health, Titus's case is the first of that level of severity they've seen.

And as the CDC looks into an increase in cases of a similar illness called "Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children" believed to be connected to COVID-19, Children's is "thoroughly investigating any case of Kawasaki Disease.”

They started by testing Titus for the novel virus during his three days in the ICU.

Boler said he tested negative both times.

Still, she’s working on getting him an antibody test.

She’s also encouraging parents to know Kawasaki’s symptoms and to trust their gut when they know something isn’t right.

“You know your kid best, right? Just keep fighting for him and keep fighting for the treatment, because it can get bad real quick."

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.