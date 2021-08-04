North Texas Lab Processing Five Times as Many COVID-19 Tests as Two Weeks Ago

With COVID-19 spreading rapidly again, more people are trying to get tested. And once again, people are finding long lines and scarce appointments.

Gene-IQ, a molecular diagnostics lab in the Colony, said the number of tests it’s processed has increased five-fold in just two weeks’ time.

He said it's the most they've seen since the start of the new year.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in the need for testing,” said Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Tariq Adwan.

As Texas added another 19,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Adwan said the trend they’re seeing no doubt includes an increase in positivity.

In eight out of every 10 of those cases, he said the delta variant is to blame.

“We’re not ready to take a break yet. We’re still very much in the middle of the fight against COVID-19. We continue to prepare our infrastructure to serve additional samples and additional volume,” said Adwan.

In a state briefing Wednesday, officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services said they don’t currently have plans to reopen mega testing sites as there are plenty of sites throughout the community where people can get tested.

"We actually have a lot of testing supplies right now which is different than an earlier point in the pandemic,” said the Chief’s State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Shuford.

And as Adwan’s team shifts back into overdrive, he urges there are plenty of vaccines.

"The fight is not over yet,” said Adwan.