North Texas Hospitals to Receive 99 Cases of Remdesivir

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that 40 hospitals across the North Texas area will soon get shipments of the anti-viral drug remdesivir.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, remdesivir has shown promise in early trials in shortening the recovery time of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. 

Abbott said 99 cases of the drug will be sent to North Texas counties and divided up as follows.

  • Collin (10)
  • Dallas (48)
  • Denton (3)
  • Ellis (1)
  • Grayson (1)
  • Hunt (1)
  • Johnson (1)
  • Rockwall (2)
  • Tarrant (32)

This is the sixth round of distribution from the federal government. At 448 cases, this is the largest distribution and is enough to treat approximately 1,792 patients. This brings the state total to 1,425 cases distributed since May 12.

“As Texas faces an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we remain committed to providing healthcare professionals with the resources they need to respond to this surge and support COVID-19 patients,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas is grateful to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for their continued assistance to equip Texas hospitals with Remdesivir. As we continue to combat the virus, Texas remains committed to keeping our communities healthy and safe.”

