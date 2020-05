North Texans can get some help this week with putting food on the table.

The North Texas Food Bank will distribute food boxes Thursday at Fair Park.

Food will be available from 9 a.m. to noon, but it could end earlier if the food is fully distributed.

Cars can enter at Gate 2.

That's at the corner of Parry and Haskell, but you're asked not to line up before 8 a.m.