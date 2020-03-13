Tarrant County and the Tarrant County justice system announced Friday that there will be no new jury trials in Tarrant County until April 20.

Tarrant County Judges have decided that there will be no new jury trials and reduced dockets until April 20, 2020. The decision impacts criminal district courts, county criminal courts, county courts at law, civil, family and probate courts as well as Tarrant County Justice of the Peace courts. However, any jury service that has already started will continue as scheduled.

Tarrant County and the Tarrant County justice system will continue to operate under normal procedures. There are many county functions that can be handled online such as paying your taxes, vehicle registration, and making court-ordered payments.

The Tarrant County District Clerk's Office is still taking court fines and accepting payments in person for fines, court fees and court costs.

It is important to note that Tarrant County remains open.