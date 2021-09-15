covid-19 vaccine

NFL Alumni Dallas Hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Event in Fort Worth Saturday

Event held Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Fort Worth

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

NFL Alumni are working with partners to help people make the decision to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Dallas chapter of the NFL Alumni will join 20 other NFL Alumni chapter cities and regions in hosting vaccination events where people participants can also meet former professional football players.

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tony Casillas will be joined by seven other former pro players who are encouraging others to get vaccinated.

Expected to join Casillas are the following players in Fort Worth:

  • Romby Bryant - former WR CFL, vice president of NFL Alumni Dallas
  • Tony Casillas - former DL Cowboys, two time Super Bowl champ
  • Bryan Collins - former guard, Packers
  • Billy Davis - former WR Cowboys, two time Super Bowl champ, NFL Alumni Ambassador
  • Jermichael Finley - former TE Packers, Super Bowl champ
  • Liffort Hobley - former S Dolphins, president NFL Alumni Dallas
  • Kyle Richardson - former P Ravens, NFL Alumni Ambassador
  • Kevin Smith - former CB Cowboys, three-time Super Bowl champ

The event is Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Fort Worth at 701 Houston Street and is being put on by the NFL Alumni Dallas, Wheels for Wellness, and the Tarrant County Public Health Department.

More information can be found here.

