New Usage Guidelines for Katy Trail Start This Week

By Matt Jackson

Allie Spillyards/NBC 5 News

The city of Dallas announced new usage guidelines for the popular Katy Trail on Monday.

The city said anyone will have normal access to the Katy Trail on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

However, starting this Thursday, people whose last names begin with A through L are asked to use the Katy Trail only on Thursday and Saturday. Anyone whose last names begin with M through Z are encouraged to use the trail on Friday and Sunday.

With these guidelines in place, the city expects a significant reduction of congestion on the trail, which will lessen the risks of the spread of COVID-19.

"We cannot allow this amenity to become a health hazard. We have to be willing to adjust our practices and behaviors and take personal responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 so that we can save lives and get through these challenging times as quickly as possible," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

City officials are also encouraging people to use their neighborhood parks, which may be less congested.

