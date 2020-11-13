Arlington

New, Free COVID-19 Testing Site Opens Saturday in Arlington

Insurance info will be requested, though those without insurance will receive the test for free

A new, free COVID-19 testing site will open Saturday in Arlington near the Parks Mall.

The testing site, managed by Tarrant County, the City of Arlington and the Arlington Independent School District, is located immediately north of the mall at the Arlington ISD Professional Development Center at 1111 W. Arbrook Boulevard.

The location will open Saturday, Nov. 14 and will be open three days a week -- on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays -- from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to data from the Tarrant County Health Department, new COVID-19 infections in Arlington increased by 239 cases overnight from Thursday to Friday. Arlington has accumulated 13,557 cases since testing began in March, of which 2,766 are estimated to be active cases. The county saw an increase of 1,402 cases Friday.

The county said the COVID-19 tests are free, though health insurance information will be requested if available. The tests are self-administered with instructions in English, Spanish and Vietnamese. Appointments are encouraged, but are optional and can be made online here.

Results will be sent via email, text or phone call and results should be received within 48-72 hours.

The Arlington ISD site is the second to open this month in Arlington. The first opened at Tarrant County College Southeast on Nov. 9 and operates seven days a week.

