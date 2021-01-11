New, Free Coronavirus Testing Center Opens Monday in Dallas

A new free coronavirus testing site will open Monday in Dallas.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and MCI Diagnostic Center will open a site Monday at 9728 Greenville Ave. in Dallas.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, until Jan. 31.

"We thank the state of Texas and the Texas Division of Emergency Management for opening up additional testing site in Dallas," Director of the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management Rocky Vaz said. "This testing site will give our residents more accessibility to know their COVID-19 status."

The testing site is an addition to the two drive-thru sites managed by the county along with several other drive-thru, mobile and walk-up testing options in the area.

For more information about testing in the city of Dallas, click here or call 214-670-INFO.

Dallas County health officials on Sunday reported 2,246 additional cases of COVID-19 and seven coronavirus-related deaths. The county's provisional seven-day average of new cases, which uses the date of the test collection, for Week 53 was 2,104 -- a rate of 79.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and is the highest case rate since the beginning of the pandemic.