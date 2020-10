Midlothian High School canceled Thursday night's football game after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the school's social page.

In the tweet, the school provided information that they had received confirmation that a "student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19."

Midlothian High School received confirmation that a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the safety of our students, families and staff, the district has canceled tonight’s football game against Wichita Falls Rider. We apologize and thank you for your patience. — Midlothian H.S. (@MHSPanthers) October 8, 2020

The tweet went on to read that out of safety concerns the district was canceling Thursday's game against Wichita Falls Rider.