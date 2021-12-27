MedStar Sees Increase in COVID-19 Patients

Officials with MedStar in Tarrant County say they are concerned after a recent uptick in patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Officials said in a press release that the number of potential patient cases per day in December climbed to 74, with an average of 80 per day since December 13th, a 16% rate of increase from November.

The number of patients treated on scene and not transported to area hospitals is also increasing, up 125% from November.

Officials say while still a long way from the peaks seen in August and September, they are concerned about the recent trend.