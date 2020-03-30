MD Medical Group Opens First Drive-Thru Testing Location in Denton County

MD Medical Group is adding a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing location in Lewisville.

Starting Monday, seven clinics will offer drive thru testing for COVID-19 in the DFW area. All clinics will remain open to the public.

Previously, MD Medical Group offered testing for COVID-19 in Dallas County and Tarrant County.

According to MD Medical Group, a seventh drive-thru testing location in Denton County will reduce the demands on hospitals and allo adults and children to be tested without spreading the virus.

The clinics will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will be equipped to test 200 individuals daily.

The Dallas community drive-thru testing center was closed due to inclement weather on Monday, but it is expected to resume operations Tuesday.

The drive-thru testing locations in the DFW area are as follows:

MD Family Clinic, Marsh location: 9991 Marsh Lane, #100 Dallas, TX 75220

MD Family Clinic, Irving Heights location: 1111 South Irving Heights Drive, Irving, TX 75060

MD Family Clinic, Bruton location: 9709 Bruton Road, Dallas, TX 75217

MD Kids Pediatrics, West Plano location: 7800 Preston Road, #300 Plano, TX 75024

MD Kids Pediatrics, Saner location: 3201 West Saner Avenue, Dallas, TX 75233

Clinicas Mi Doctor, Seminary location: 4200 South Freeway, #106, Fort Worth, TX 76115

Clinicas Mi Doctor, Lewisville location: 701 South Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville, TX 75067

MD Medical Group said that individuals should call or text 1-888-776-5252 for same-day appointments.