Life Fellowship Church in McKinney to Host Drive-Thru Produce Pick Up

Life Fellowship Church will host its second "drive-thru produce pick up" on Monday

By Hannah Jones

Life Fellowship Church in McKinney will have a “Drive-Thru Produce Pick Up” on Monday, March 30.

The event will take place at 6400 Henneman Way in the church parking lot from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., or until the truck is empty

This is the second “drive-thru produce pick up” at Life Fellowship Church. A member of the church has donated a refrigerator truck full of produce to be distributed to the community. 

The produce is free, and each attendees should bring a bag to hold their items.  

